Overrated by the rock press when they debuted in 1986, theBoDeans were elevated by excitable critics from promising Milwaukee bar band to champions of heartlandrock. Many groups would have evaporated under the withering hype and exhaustedtheir stock of inspiration in a blur of relentless touring. Somehow, theBoDeans not only persevered but also got better at their craft.





Their new album, Mr.Sad Clown, finds them at the top of the game they have honed since thoselong ago nights at Century Hall. Kurt Neuman has become a crack producer andengineering, wrapping the CD with a crisp shimmer and imaginative touches.Neuman and Sam Llanas haven’t lost their ear for a tune; their poetic insightshave grown sharper and their rough-hewn harmonies have gained assurance. Thesongwriters have range within the scope of the band’s sound, from themelancholy Mink DeVille balladry of “If...” to the fist-pumping arena rocker“Say Goodbye.”





The BoDeans perform 8p.m. Friday, May 28 at the Marcus Center for the PerformingArts.