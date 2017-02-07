Brian Dickinson Quintet: The Rhythm Method (Addo Records)

Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method , the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired him. The opening track, “Orion,” bares the marks of post-bebop saxophonist Wayne Shorter and is energized by the sharp angles of Dickson’s alto sax man, Luis Deniz. “Rhythm Method Suite,” comprised of five songs, makes nods to Lennie Tristano and John Coltrane. Dickinson’s music sounds comfortable among albums by jazz greats from the ’60s.