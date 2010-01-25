×

Coco Montoya's new album is a compilation of original songs and coversdrawn from three albums released in the mid- to late-1990s, after a 10-year runwith John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. All three CDs received critical acclaim, andhis debut album earned him a W.C. Handy Award for Best New Blues Artist, alongwith nominations in two other categories.

Unlike with most compilations, which reflect the tastes of a producer,the songs were chosen by Montoya. The tunes showcase his skillful,attention-getting guitar playing and soulful vocals. Most discussend-of-relationship matters, and many, including "Am I Losing You"and "Give It to a Good Man," have a soulful melody. However, theblues-rock that Montoya is known for is also present in extended guitar soloson all of the songs. His controlled, emotive and stinging string-work, taughtto him by Albert Collins during Montoya's five years in the legendarybluesman’s band prior to the Bluesbreakers, are demonstrated on Collins'"Do What You Want to Do" and the stellar "You'd Think I'd KnowBetter By Now."

An added bonus is four songs on which another Collins disciple, DebbieDavies, plays rhythm guitar, and two with former Bluesbreakers drummer JoeYuele. This album is a great sample of Montoya's fusion of soul, blues and rockduring a key transition period in his career.



