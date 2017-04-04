Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues: Different Voices (Dawnserly Records)

The Siegel-Schwall Band was one of Chicago’s “white blues" pioneers along with Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield. As early as 1973, Siegel-Schwall recorded with the San Francisco Symphony, a direction Corky Siegel continued to follow in his solo career. On Different Voices , the blues harmonica player works with a jazz saxophonist, an Indian percussionist and a string quartet—often to good effect. The songs occasionally suggest the sort of thing George Gershwin might have done had he lived post- Porgy and Bess .