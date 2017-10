During the 1970s, bassist Dave Holland was a mainstay at ECM, the arty record label that established it own genre of tasteful chamber jazz. Recently, Holland joined with Spanish Gypsy guitarist Pepe Habichuela for an album of flamenco duets and ensemble performances. The cool undertow of Holland’s acoustic bass lends a slight pull of restraint to the fiery Habichuela, helping cast the collection of quietly emotive instrumentals in the emotional key of determined melancholy.