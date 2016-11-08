Erroll Garner: Ready Take One (Legacy)

Jazz pianist Erroll Garner had a fluid touch, playing it cool or soulful (often within the same number). Ready Take One collets a gaggle of unreleased studio recordings from 1967, 1969 and 1971 from different studios and with various accompanists. Half the songs are Garner originals, including a languid “Misty,” and the others are lively takes on standards such as “Night and Day.” Given the audible studio chatter, much of the material was literally take one—a first run through intended to loosen Garner’s gifted fingers.