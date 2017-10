×

Nigeria’s Fela Kuti became Afrobeat’s controversial star in the ’70s and he willed his legacy to his son. Femi Kuti is determined to make his own way and succeeds in some measure on No Place for My Dream , a tuneful, polyrhythmic song collection infused with social outrage delivered by music that fuses Africa with rock and Latin influences.

Femi Kuti performs at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Summerfest.