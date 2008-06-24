Along with all things Louisiana , Cajun identity made a comeback in the 1980s. Descended from French-Indian deportees to the bayou in colonial times, the Cajuns speak a French dialect and make music with its own distinct cadence. The youthful band Feufollet is the latest manifestation of the Cajun revival, putting their traditions into an alternative contextmore alt country than alt rock, despite the use of such un-country instruments as the melotron. Fiddler Chris Segura works at the Archives of Cajun and Creole Folklore and knows the lay of the land, unearthing old tunes and arranging them around a country rock beat not unlike CCR or the Austin outlaws of old.