Fleetwood Mac | Then Play On (Reprise)

The platinum-selling Fleetwood Mac of the late ’70s had no relation to the ’60s band of the same name beyond the namesake rhythm section—drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The CD reissue (with bonus tracks) of Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 album represents the band at one of its peaks. They were ascending from their Chicago blues roots toward an orchestrated blues-rock haloed in psychedelia. The lyrics hinted at the spiritual quest of soon-departed, genius guitarist Peter Green, whose scorching leads set the songs on fire. In the aftermath of Then Play On , Fleetwood Mac began down the softer path that led eventually to Rumours , one of the ’70s top-selling LPs.