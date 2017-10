×

Having recently collaborated with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Gary Numan gives his latest album an industrial sound à la NIN, but it doesn’t smother the essence of who he is, like on 2011’s disappointing Dead Son Rising . Numan replaces Reznor’s combat boots with soaring synthesizers and atmospherics. He provides well-written songs, like the reflective “Lost” and the title track, where Arabic worldbeat meets industrial mix.

Gary Numan performs Tuesday, April 1, at Turner Hall Ballroom.