Girls on Grass: Girls on Grass

What do you do after making an alt-rock splash in Milwaukee? What Barbara Endes of The Lovelies did was head to New York City and make cowpunk. Girls on Grass use the term to describe their music, though users of more modern nomenclature might call it Americana or alt-country. The older appellation is apt, though, as their eponymous debut bespeaks the influence of ’80s genre pathfinders like Rank and File and Semi-Twang.

The disaffected spirit in many of the Girls’ lyrics resounds with the same sort of restlessness articulated by roots-music purveyors like Lucinda Williams. Amid the unembellished emotional direness and wistful rebellion they sneak out a song about a friend with university teaching aspirations. Listeners who treasure Gram Parsons and readers of No Depression should find common ground appreciating Girls on Grass.