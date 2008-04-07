The six sparse and spacey songs on Secrets of the New Explorers by Glen Phillips (the former frontman for ’90s alternative-popsters Toad the Wet Sprocket) could land this sonic astronaut some new fans. With low-fi guitars, minimal percussion and dreamy vocals, Phillips explores space travel and the mysteries of the solar system. The strongest cut here, “Solar Flare,” even invokes the children’s bedtime story Goodnight Moon. Given the EP’s potential appeal to younger listeners raised on latter-day Radiohead, Wilco and Porcupine Treeand with a promising collaboration featuring members of Nickel Creek, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Cracker in the worksPhillips seems to be in the midst of a career relaunch.

Glen Phillips will perform at Shank Hall on Saturday, April 12.