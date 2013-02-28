Electronic manipulation of acoustic folk music isn't entirely new, considering Death in June's apocalyptic controversies and Beth Orton's trip-hop fusions. Milwaukee/Madison’s John Petty distinguishes his one-man band, All Good Things, in multiple ways. His earthy tenor recalls Jesse Colin Young in yearning emotional pique and the guitar-banjo hybrid instrument of his own invention gives some of his songs bluegrass-esque jauntiness. More than ether of those, however, Petty and producer Jacob Jahneke make subtle enough use of pedals, delays, synthesizers and percussion to make much of Robotik Folk sound nearly as natural as the sounds coming from his vocal chords and strings.