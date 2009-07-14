­Poetry or other spoken words set to jazz is a concept going back to the Beat era, and the idea of jazz as a unique vehicle for spiritual elevation is as old as John Coltrane. Greg Wall's Later Prophets explore those paths with a particular goal in mind-bringing the writings of an esteemed early 20th century Cabbalist and rabbi, Avraham Itzchak HaCohen Kook, to new audiences through the medium of jazz that blows hot and cool. Think a soulful Horace Silver with an echo of klezmer. It's inspiring work from Wall, a saxophonist (and rabbi) whose edgier music attracted the attention of all-around-avant-musician John Zorn, who released Ha'Orot on his own label.