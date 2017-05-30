Innocent When You Dream: Dirt in the Ground

Tom Waits’ music has always had an affinity with the romance of jazz. New York trumpeter Aaron Shragge and his band, Innocent When You Dream, explore those jazz connections in their album of Waits’ songs, Dirt in the Ground . On “Chicago,” the band’s thrumming groove becomes the foundation for some edgy blowing. Playing it straighter on “All the World is Green,” their arrangement suggests the sad love theme from a melancholic ’60s movie. The moods continue to change from track to track as “Down in the Hole” swings with a confident soul beat.