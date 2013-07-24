×

How much do you want to bet from the red, yellow and green motif emblazoning the front of The Providence EP ’s cover that Milwaukee’s Jake Paul Band have some kind of reggae fixation going on? Consider yourself a winner if you placed that wager. And if you guessed the band distills Jamaica’s most popular musical export into a form that conjectures how the Zac Brown Band and the Grateful Dead would approach the genre, the prize is even greater. The Jake Paul Band exude the kind of earnest, blissed-out vibe expected from a Midwest guitar band enamored with a mellow tropical R&B derivative. And one can easily imagine these numbers as launch pads for further jamming.