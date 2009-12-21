×

If Milwaukee is nurturing another American Idolcontender, let it be Jayne Taylor. On her new CD, Firecracker, the 17-year old songbird tackles a batch of mostlypre-Beatles rock, pop and country tunes associated with Wanda Jackson, BrendaLee and Buddy Holly. She hits all notes beautifully and displays remarkablerange, even as her empathy as an interpreter remains in development. In thecontemporary marketplace of music, Firecrackermight be considered retro country pop, nostalgic, with the grit polished untilit shines like rhinestones.

The CD release partyfor Firecracker is part of a largerextravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 26 at Sunset Playhouse, 800 Elm Grove Rd. Also on the bill: Mark Shurilla & theGreatest Hits, Liam Ford, Danny J., Marvalous Marla, Tommy Greywolf and ValorYost.