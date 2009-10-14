Jenna Lynne

×

Pop radio has been kind to teen girls for the pastcouple of years, and Milwaukee’sJenna Lynne aspires to count herself among the charts’ young hit-makers. Crash reveals a fairly mature singingand songwriting talent, about as adept at relating deeper, more universalthemes as the expected concern with boys of Lynne’s middle-school age range.Vocals bring to mind Taylor Swift, though a touch earthier in tone and wispierin delivery. Lynne accompanies her singing with some piano work (and a littleguitar help on one cut by her dad/manager), making Crash sound more like a songwriting demo than an album to competefull-on with Vanessa Carlton or Miley Cyrus. Like Cyrus and Swift, however,Lynne may garner as much acceptance from country fans as from her pop-lovingpeers. But she’s going to need a larger-scale production to further evidencethat potential.



