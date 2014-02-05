Jeremy Spencer: Bend in the Road (Propelz)

×

Along with fellow guitarist Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer was the creative mind behind Fleetwood Mac’s early incarnation as one of Britain’s best late-’60s blues-rock bands. After their third studio album, Spencer left to join a Christian commune in the U.S. Some of those spiritual echoes can be heard on his latest solo CD, conveyed by a keen appreciation for blues roots and a lashing hand on electric slide guitar. Most of the material is original, punctuated by a few covers of James Williamson (cousin of the better-known Elmore James) and Otis Rush.

Jeremy Spencer performs Thursday, March 6, at Shank Hall.