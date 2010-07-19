×

During the 1960s,folklorists searched the back roads of America for an earlier generationof blues musicians, most of them known only for recording a few 78 R.P.M. discsin the 1920s and ’30s before disappearing. Like many of those “rediscoveries,”John Jackson found a second career on the blues festival circuit. Culled fromperformances in the ’70s and ’80s, RappahannockBlues found him in good form, his voice an expressive wail and his guitar astark companion. Most of the repertoire is traditional blues, but his covers ofthe Delmore Brothers and Tom T. Hall testify to the cross-cultural currents of Jackson’s Appalachianhome.



