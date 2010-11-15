John McLaughlin’s jazz-fusion has always been measured with the mile markers of his inner journey, and To the One is no different. The new CD, released in April, is reflective of the time in 1964 when the guitarist first heard John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, the ultimate blend of the influential reedman’s musical and spiritual influence. McLaughlin draws on Coltrane’s inspiration, but not his melodies, to create a disc that contains and directs his rapid-fire guitar to more traditional and ultimately satisfying musical motifs. Backed by Gary Husband on keyboards, Mark Mondesir on drums and the impressive Etienne M’Bappe on a bass guitar as expressive as that of the late Jaco Pastorius, the CD delivers new spins on familiar jazz approaches. The result bears repeatedand enjoyablelistening.

John McLaughlin and The 4th Dimension appear Nov. 18 at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater.