Jon Irabagon

The deliberately campy cover of Foxy, featuring a buxom, bikini-clad blond holding a long phallic saxophone, is meant to evoke an earlier era of jazz. The music harkens to the ‘60s as well, but in a more serious vein. Saxophonist Jon Irabagonaccompanied by drummer Barry Altschul and bassist Peter Brendlerlays down the thorny rhythms and edgewise solos of the avant-garde, circa 1965. The noisy swagger makes no compromises even as the music echoes the jazz that came from earlier times. One could easily imagine Irabagon on a bill with Albert Aylers and John Coltrane, had he been born a generation earlier.