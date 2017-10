×

Milwaukeejazz songstress Julie Thompson issues a clear, sweet tone on her sophomorealbum. Balancing emotional nuance with a bell-like, almost motherly delivery,her restraint makes for a pleasing set of genre standards and show tunes.Piano, seven-string guitar, clarinet and a male a cappella quartet (on one cut)buoy Thompson's instrument but never take focus away from it. She’s easy enoughon the ears to make that emphasis a fine thing.