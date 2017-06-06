Jupiter In Velvet: In2 the Arms of Love (Free 2b Free Records)

The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love . But even amid 10 tracks that wouldn’t sound out of place playing between The Sweet, Sparks, Sisters of Mercy and Gene Loves Jezebel in an especially knowing DJ’s retro night-set list, Jup’ finds room to innovate, if incrementally. A fusillade of surf guitar given an extra layer of grimy feedback here, a bit of soul-gospel testifying vocalizing there, and Jupiter In Velvet’s continued paeans to a persevering, intergalactic utopianism of his idealistic imagination inject fresh inspiration to a rather singular musical vision in southeastern Wisconsin, and, perhaps, miles beyond.