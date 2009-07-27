Justin Adams & Juldeh Camara

Rock is partly rooted in blues, and blues is genetically linked to West Africa. The convergence of these sounds and their shared sources are explored in Tell No Lies. A collaboration between British rock guitarist Justin Adams and Gambian griot Juldeh Camara, Tell No Lies weaves the hypnotic lines of one-string fiddle and African banjo with bluesy grit and rhythms that build from the foundation of African syncopation. Influences aside, the songs themselves are strong and worth hearing, in whichever language they are sung.