Kate Miller-Heidke

Lene Lovich was amongthe most unique talents of the late-’70s new wave, and, at moments, KateMiller-Heidke conjures memories of her crisp, quirky pop. The bold strokes ofnew wave rock rhythms and guitar are sometimes reminiscent of Lovich, andMiller-Heidke has a similar fondness for breathy, ululating vocals. But whereLovich painted in the dark hues of her cosmopolitan Yugoslavian heritage, theAustralian singer reflects on the everyday aspects of life in her songs: herpicked-on high-school classmate, baby boomer parents clinging to a faded past,the dream of love. If Top 40 stations were in a healthy state, Curiouser would be all over the radio.



