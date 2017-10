Since the 1990s Lil’ Rev has been a mainstay of Milwaukee’s folkie Americana scene and in the ’00s, he became a leading figure in the nationwide ukulele subculture. 10th Anniversary collects tracks from a pair of old albums, Uke Town and The Fountain of Uke , and adds nine newly recorded songs. Although guest stars such as Jim Liban and Dave Fox are heard, most of the music is simplicity itself with Rev singing earnest, campfire lyrics and strumming on his ukulele.