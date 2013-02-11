Lula Lounge: Essential Tracks (Lula Lounge Records)

Multiculturalism thrives in Canada, especially in its biggest city, Toronto. Witness Lula Lounge, probably the hottest Cuban club outside Havana, New York or Miami, located in a historically Portuguese district of Toronto. Essential Tracks collects music from 14 bands that have called the club home, their ranks often filled with recent immigrants and inevitably packed with groove-cutting percussionists and hot soloists. The Afro-Cuban sound of these often big bands is full and largely uncorrupted by ill-conceived stabs at pop music crossover.