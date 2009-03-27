The gorgeously sad Portuguese music called fado is similar in social origins to African-American blues or Greek rembetika. The sound comes close to the chansons of Edith Piaf. A dynamic live performer and a stark presence on record, Mariza has become fado's young star. Her latest CD is devoted to the poetic melancholy of fado tradition while unafraid to mix it up a little. The sidemen are a bevy of Latin musicians from Cuba, Spain and Brazil and the album concludes with a heartfelt rendition of Charlie Chaplin's up-from-adversity standard, "Smile."

Mariza performs April 8 at Madison's Wisconsin Union Theater.