Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6 (Columbia/Legacy)

It’s challenging when two great musicians on the front line of a band aren’t getting along, pulling away from each other musically. Perhaps that tension is audible during some moments of The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6. The 1960 recordings from European concert halls by Miles Davis’ quintet featured a tenor saxophonist, John Coltrane, impatient to get on with his own music. Coltrane was blowing hot circles—dense and fast-played—around standards and compositions by Sonny Rollins, Thelonious Monk and Davis. Coltrane’s bristling sonics made an appealing contrast with the melancholy precision of Davis’ cool trumpet tones. The Final Tour documents not only Coltrane’s final outing with Davis but his last gigs as a sideman.