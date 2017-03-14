Modus Factor: The Picasso Zone (Browntasaurus Records)

Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, The Picasso Zone . The Toronto trio utilizes different textures and electronic effects to showcase their range of sound. Each track glitters with groovy bass lines and electrifying trumpet plays over the rich and consistent percussion of their drummer, Chris Lesso. All three instruments complement each other in an innovative and exciting way in this electro-ambient album.