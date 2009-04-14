Morrissey returns to familiar territory on his ninth solo album, Years of Refusal, re-energized amid flourishes of mariachi horns, rollicking guitar jams and vocals that reach beyond his tall, lanky frame. Fortunately for fans of The Moz, his love-hate relationship with the world around him remains intact. This time out, the former lead singer for The Smiths comes out swinging at everything from antidepressants ("Something Is Squeezing My Skull") to the expected self-deprecating narcissism ("That's How People Grow Up"). And for guitar lovers, guitar god Jeff Beck contributes on the ominous "Black Cloud." Pushing 50 never sounded so good.