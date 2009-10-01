Murray Perahia

×

The fluid mathematicsof J.S. Bach’s compositions for keyboard are given a graceful rendering byMurray Perahia on his latest CD. The Grammy-winning concert pianist applies anempathetic touch to these relatively early works, written by Bach as keyboardexercises. The composer intended them as sufficiently difficult to challengebut not thwart students, and sufficiently beautiful to engage all hearers. Bachrepresented the perfection of the Baroque in music; Perahia’s rendition is apleasure for its agility, emotional restraint and perfect sense of form.