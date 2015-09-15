Nora Collins: My Radio

My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop as have been heard on country radio in the current decade. Collins leads southeastern Wisconsin’s boomlet of young female country talent for which Taylor Swift was the impetus. But our local gal has chops enough to be ranked in the lineage of Brenda Lee and LeAnn Rimes. Music City suits would do well to scoop up Collins to offset some of their current deficit of distaff country talent.