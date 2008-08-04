One Day as a Lion

×

Afteryears of audience anticipation for what he would come up with after RageAgainst the Machine, vocalist Zack de la Rocha opts for quality over quantityon this five-song EP. That’s wise, because de la Rocha and his drummer bandmate Jon Theodore already begin to repeat themselves on these tracks. It’s aminor bump, though, in an otherwise invigorating listening experience. Fallingclose to Rage territory, de la Rocha himself provides the squeals and riffs on keyboardsthat pump through a dense mix courtesy of Beastie Boys collaborator MarioCaldato. And though he sticks to familiar ground, de la Rocha pulls along-hidden ace when he actually starts to sing.