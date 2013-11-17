Paula Cabot and Mrs. Fun: Make Mine a Manhattan (Funtime Records)

×

Longtime fans of Milwaukee’s Mrs. Fun have often wondered how two women could generate so much music from a slender rack of keyboards and a drum set. On their collaboration with Skylight Opera Theatre star Paula Cabot, the duo simmer down and perform with apt restraint on a gorgeous set of songs similar to the repertoire of their side project, the John Schneider Orchestra. Cabot sings Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Richard Rodgers, Hoagy Carmichael and company with sensitivity for the words, while the Funsters, keyboardist Connie Grauer and drummer Kim Zick, accompany her with sensitivity to the melodies.