Riverside: Eye of the Soundscape

This collection of experimental and atmospheric compositions from Polish progressive-rock innovators Riverside embraces many of the sounds it shunned on previous albums. Instead of heavy guitars, odd time signatures and dense arrangements, Riverside indulges in loops, percolating electronics and mesmerizing instrumentals occasionally complemented by wordless vocals. The integration of saxophone and ukulele add substance. The album marks the final work of original guitarist Piotr GrudzinÌski, who died in February 2016. If you’re a Riverside fan, your mind is probably open enough to accept this change in direction. But newcomers to Riverside should start with the band’s earlier although no less traditional work.