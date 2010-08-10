×

California-basedsinger-songwriter Ruth Gerson is the archetype of today’s creativedo-it-yourself artist. A single mom, vocal coach, music producer and inventorof The Singingbelta bio-feedback device created to help teach singersdiaphragmatic breath support, the proceeds of which she says “make it possibleto be a musician and support my family”Gerson has created an affectingsoundtrack to her divorce.

This Can’t Be My Life opens with “Fresh Air,” an engaging cut in whichGerson sings in a voice that recalls Sarah McLachlan: “You killed me once, youkilled me twice/Third time you killed me, I started to want back my light.” Thejaunty title track and “Bulletproof”with its beautiful, soaring chorussuggestGerson’s light has returned. But other songs are mired in sleepy melancholy orreveal such darkness and vulnerability that you’ll wish you could just reachout and give Gerson a hug.



