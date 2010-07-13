×

The earnest andskittish Milwaukeeband Sharking Hour smoothes out some of its idiosyncrasies on its sophomorealbum, Telemetry. Instead of theeclectic alt-indie pastiche of Sharking Hour’s previous CD, North of Nippon, this time they lessenthe piano, pile on more guitar and approximate early Weezer as a mildlyinsurgent country band. What keeps the music compelling, if not always hooky,is singer Pete Kostrivas' vocal quaver and sincerity. Sharking Hour might notbe making a great upward leap, but their lateral move is interesting enough towarrant keeping an ear out for them in the future.



