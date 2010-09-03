×

Likemany people on a journey, Shye Ben-Tzur found connections between what he foundand what he thought he left behind. The Israeli rock musician became entrancedby Indian music and made for Indiato learn its intricacies. But once he arrived, he discovered that the mysticchords connected with his own traditions. The devotional songs on Shoshan areoften sung in Hebrew, whose cadences remind him of ragas. While the music islargely Indian in inspiration, Ben-Tzur’s rock background emerges in thegroove-directed bass lines and a bit of Gypsy Kings flamenco is heard on sometracks.