Snowapple: Tracks (Zip Records)

Inspired by train travel, Amsterdam’s Snowapple lay down their unique brand of folk-pop for Tracks . The music constantly jumps between different styles. The harder “Businessmen” gives way to the softer, alternative vibe of “Choo Choo Train.” It even switches languages, with the song “Isabelle” sung in French. Songs can also change styles within themselves; the slow, lullaby mood of “There Becomes Here” is interrupted by a jauntier tempo. Those wanting variety in a folk-pop album will find no shortage of it here. But the one constant is the beautiful harmonies and instrumentation.

