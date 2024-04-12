Expand 'Sounds of Green & Blue' by The Lunar Effect 'Sounds of Green & Blue' by The Lunar Effect

You don’t have to dig too deep these days to find young bands that brazenly bow to decades-old influences. The Lunar Effect, a London-based quartet, may position itself as “contemporary psychedelic rock.” But on their second album, Sounds of Green & Blue, these guys borrow heavily from British blues, stoner/desert rock, grunge and alt-metal. Think vintage Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden and Alter Bridge. The best example of how this trippy band blurs its broad influences is the first single, “Pulling Daisies,” a twisting and hypnotic track that showcases both Josh Gosling’s howl and everyone else’s musical chops. On the other hand, the intro to “In Grey” blatantly lifts the three most famous notes from Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” But it is “Middle of the Road,” a piano-driven slow burner, and the catchy rocker “I Can’t Say” that proves—through all the fuzz and snarl and emulation—The Lunar Effect can forge its own appealing sound.

