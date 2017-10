Stuffy Shmitt emerged from Milwaukee in the 1970s before moving to New York. His latest CD is a collection of brilliant, lyrical songs reminiscent, at times, of early Bruce Springsteen, Elliot Murphy and Willy DeVille. His reach is long, from the sharply satirical “Dumb it Down” to the poetic “Ludlow Street.” Anton Fier anchors Shmitt’s crack band on drums.