Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their self-titled CD, with angry rapping, mysterioso sampling and tons of regional referencesespecially their powerful renditions of torrid, traditional Colombian rhythms. Systema Solar is deeply grounded in their local heritage, but fully connected to the global reality of now.