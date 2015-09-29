TriBeCaStan: Goddess Polka Dottess (Evergreene)

Native New Yorker and onetime Milwaukeean John Kruth serves another sonic smorgasbord with his band, TriBeCaStan. Goddess Polka Dottess opens with “Repo Rodeo,” a lively country number enclosed within the quotation marks of good-natured irony before bounding into Near Eastern trance music. The remarkable agility of the Stan’s eclecticism never wavers. With swirling psychedelic organ, jazz patterns to make Frank Zappa smile and horns suggesting a New Orleans street band, “Konjo” is a world tour. “Bangalorious” is Booker T. & The MGs in Bollywood, except for the folky harmonica break. And how about Herbie Mann meets klezmer-ska on “Vagabundo”? The surprises never cease on Goddess Polka Dottess .