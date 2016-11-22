Van der Graaf Generator: Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)

“I don’t want to talk about the old days anymore,” Van der Graaf Generator’s guiding genius Peter Hammill sings on “(Oh No! I Must Have Said) Yes.” But it’s hard not to reference Hammill’s past given his 20 albums with Van der Graaf plus numerous solo LPs since he emerged in 1967. Backed on Do Not Disturb by longtime band members Guy Evans on organ and Hugh Banton on drums, Hammill sings with undiminished rancor against a backdrop of intricately shifting tempi and melodies, a set of progressive rock mini-suites. Many of Hammill’s lyrics reflect opaquely on the past he doesn’t want to discuss anymore.