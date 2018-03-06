Various Artists: Lady Bird - Soundtrack from the Motion Picture(Legacy)

Lady Bird was the 2017 indie dark horse going into the movie awards season. Writer-director Greta Gerwig’s nuanced film about an artistically inclined high school senior earned Golden Globes for Best Picture and Actress (Saoirse Ronan) and four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Actress and Supporting Actress. The soundtrack is an eclectic affair, leaning heavily on alt-rock with Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” and Ani DiFranco’s “Little Plastic Castle,” but also reaching back to the ’60s for Love’s “Always See Your Face” and The Monkees’ “As We Go Along.” The songs generally make sense in context of the screenplay, characters and setting. The CD also includes key moments of dialogue from the film.