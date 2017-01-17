Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis: The Stone House (MoonJune Records)

Flashiness is less the objective here than finding expressive uses for the electric guitar and the instrument’s particular properties of long, sustained notes. Guitarists Mark Wingfield and Markus Reuter, supported by the fluid rhythms of Yaron Stavi (fretless bass) and Asaf Sirkis (drummer), create soundscapes that flare incandescently on this album of lengthy instrumental excursions. The Stone House should appeal to fans of latter-day King Crimson, whose guitarist Robert Fripp seems to provide at least partial inspiration.