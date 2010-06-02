Josh Rouse w/ AM @ Turner Hall Ballroom

×

Singer Josh Rouse, with one footplanted in Spanish music and the other somewhere between the pop stylings ofPaul Simon and the sensibilities of Nashvilleand the American heartland, returned to the Turner Hall Ballroom with hisglobe-spanning band Friday to offer an intimate and engaging night of music.

Rouse’s wide-ranging sound isn’tsurprising considering the many places he’s lived. He moved around the Midwestand the United States beforesettling in Valencia, Spain.





Rouse was the first headliner to playthe Turner Hall Ballroom three years ago, and seemed pleased to be back,smiling and having a blast onstage as he jumped around his multidimensionalcatalog.





He opened the night with a taste of hiscurrent musical destination, with a sweet, beautiful version of “Duerme,” oneof the songs sung in Spanish from the singer’s latest album, El Turista. Even for those who couldn’tunderstand the lyrics, the music and romantic way he sung the lyrics quicklycast a sense of intimacy. A number of the songs from the set came from thatalbum, including the popular “I Will Live on Islands” and “Lemon Tree,” but thenight featured a diverse sampling of his catalog with songs like “FlightAttendant,” “Winter in the Hamptons” and the aptly named “Summertime.”





For most of the night the crowd sataround candlelit tables in the comfort of their chairs, admiring Rouse’ssweeping melodies, until the singer invited them to come closer to the stage todance. Many in the crowd took him up on the opportunity, passionately swayingtheir hips and arms in tune to the music.





Rouse gave a moving encore, providing asolo version of “Carolina”and performing his popular song “1972” with a pianist. Then his full band broughtthe party full force with “In the Nighttime,” joined by the drummer for openersAM on tambourine.





Touring behind their recent Future Sons & Daughters, AM providedsublimely groovy and catchy ’70s-like melodic pop/soft rock that also hinted atPaul Simon.