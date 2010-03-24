Vampire Weekend @ The Riverside Theater

×

It's an oddly confrontational image,the vintage portrait of a Polo-clad, pretty young woman with an ambiguous,perhaps vacant stare and lavishly coiffed hair that adorns the cover of VampireWeekend's latest album, Contra. “It'salmost like a Rorschach test,” singer Ezra Koenig said of the image in aJanuary interview with MTV, “because some people get very mad when they see awhite blond girl in a Polo shirt.” Judging by how Contra's songs both pine for and tear down women of means, Koenig'sown feelings about this symbolic nymph are conflicted. In verse, he fantasizesabout her expensive stockings and the holiday escapes her trust fund couldbankroll, but later he hypocritically admonishes her for her vanity and desirefor “good schools and friends with pools.” The simple schoolboy crushes ofVampire Weekend's self-titled debut seem especially innocent by comparison.

The band performed in front of atowering backdrop of their cover girl for their sold-out show Tuesday night atthe Riverside Theater, her disapproving gaze fixed over the band, at theaudience in the balcony. As the evening wore on, her image was subjected toincreasingly unflattering light. By the encore, she was cast in a cautionaryred, her light-bulb eyes glowing demonically, another way for the band to warn,“Beware the rich girl,” as if their songs hadn't already made that clearenough.

Vampire Weekend has grown more jadedsince their debut. On Contra, Koenigstill dreams of sipping cold drinks in sun-soaked destinations, but this timearound these locales are tattered by war and revolution, their beaches litteredwith discarded ammunition and haunted by the threat of balaclava-maskedmilitants. He's not in Cape Cod anymore.

All that might suggest an unduly heavylive show, but Vampire Weekend retained the playful spirit that drew fans tothem in the first place. The group bound triumphantly on stage to the roar ofDJ Kool's “Let Me Clear My Throat,” and they maintained that impressive energythroughout the entire show.



This was a tighter, more confident VampireWeekend than Milwaukeecaught two years ago when their breakout tour hit Turner Hall Ballroom. Theybeautifully worked the crowd, which danced hardest to wound-up favorites fromthe group's debut, particularly “A-Punk” and “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” but alsoshowed plenty of love for Contra. Thetwo albums are decidedly of a piece, and though the band's allowed a littleextra weariness to seep into their new material, it's done little to dampentheir escapist appeal. Violent revolutionaries and callous girls be damned, avacation's a vacation.